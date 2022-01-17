IT solutions' development for companies all over the world
games, apps and websites

We will help your business reach new heights with best services and modern technologies

pear
10 years of experience
elite developers
6 years
in IT segment
3 months
free warranty
2 days
free app prototype

Services

Mobile apps development
Crossplatform development
Web development
IOS development
Android development
Videogames creation
UX/UI design

For whom

Education

Tools for online knowledge checkup
Educational and nurturing games for kids
Messengers for interaction between tutors and parents
Health and fitness

Apps to monitor eating habits and water intake
Fitness-trackers and apps to oversee person's activity
Pedometers and weight/pressure/heartbeat control systems
Finances

Services to automate control of bank accounts
Platforms to buy, sell and monitor exchange rates
Instruments for financial and other investments
Foodtech

Services to place order and food deliveries
Systems to automate control orders for catering
Apps to buy food and drinks with discounts
E-commerce

E-commerce websites
Ticket saling systems
Platforms to provide services in any industry
Gaming platforms

Educational services for kids
Messengers and social networks for gamers and cybersportsmen
Libraries to buy games
Who are we?

Our IT company was founded in 2015 by 3 specialists in web, apps and games.
These three directions are intimately connected in our work and this is the key to our high quality development and timely support of your project during all cycles of its existence

150+

Completed projects

15+

countries of our partners

Every year we become more and more delicious:

More loyal customers and partners
Coordinated team of 50+ highly skilled professionals
Only selected technologies in our projects
Ripest tasks from around the world
Why us?

Lots of experience

Services are provided by professionals with over 10 years of experience in different fields. Our team houses more than 50 specially trained IT specialists

Neverending development

We visit international forums and exhibits, always learning about trends in development. We like to exchange experience with others and work on increasing knowledge of our IT specialists

New technologies

We use only the best technologies and apply ideas that passed our checkup. Wide variety of technologies help us in finding solution for any case

Big database of clientele

Quality of our services allows us to provide free warranty for projects after finishing with development of it

Cases

Cost of works

Value defined by quality

Quality code

Our high work standards come from our experience, proven mechanisms of projects development, constant monitoring from lead developers and work for big companies where managing high quality standards is a must

Modern technologies

Our team is always on the lookout for best practices and technologies available on market to ensure not only best quality of development, but also high security

Over 10 years of experience

All our specialists, management included, worked more than 10 years in IT companies on different positions and they are aware of many nuances that help with development and finding solution to any technological problem

No gray schemes

All work is put into papers and signed. When more work needed and changes required, additional agreements are signed
Quality support of your Project
During all period of collaboration we provide full support for your project on clear terms. Even at the beginning, when creating prototype, you will be able to see how your app will work.Also you will be able to test prototype yourself to make needed changes or additions.
You will be able to track development process with task tracker or just by checking released versions of the app.Besides that we provide free warranty and support of your app after release. You can always be sure in proper functioning of the developed project.

How we work

Our vast experience allows us to develop an optimal set of actions used for the development of projects. This helps us to hasten quality development without compromising an individual and creative approach to each client.
On this stage we create Functional Requirements for the projects and analyse key aspects. If a client does not have specific demands, our specialists are always ready to help in creating this document
1
Analysis and FR creation
We estimate cost for each request separately. Cost is influenced by complexity, scale, timeline, additional requirements. To reduce cost we offer several variants to choose from while maintaining same high quality
2
Cost estimation
This process is important for quality and fast completion of the request. For each stage we set strict timelines, which allow us to achieve set goals without affecting quality and effectiveness. Project delivery happens at agreed time
3
Stages planning
Design can be created in accordance with clear requirements or fully at the will of the client. In any case we dedicate increased attention to each detail to achieve needed result
4
Design creation
According to FR document we develop needed options. Timeline of each stage is set by complexity and amount of features to be available to the user
5
Functionality development
This stage assumes demonstration of main stages and chosen concepts to the client. Depending on conditions various designs can be shown and different solutions of functionality tasks with elaborate story behind each element
6
Stage presentation
After project presentation and agreeing on changes, specialists start works on publication. Longevity of this stage depends on amount of changes and additions that were agreed after presentation
7
Debug and publication
During 3 months after release we monitor that created website or app functions as intended. During this time we fix even smallest bugs and discrepancies which cannot be found without real user's testing
8
Warranty

Our clients

Blake Doweidt, Brinton Kay Technology Solutions Inc., USA

Fruktorum helped us a lot with the project and was always in touch. They are available at any time of the day and quickly make corrections. We highly appreciated their professionalism and quality of services and look forward to cooperation in the future.

2018

Axxis Group USA

These guys are great, they work extermely hard and keep up to date with the progress of your project and deliver exactly what you request. We highly recommend them and will continue to use their services for our future projects.

2019

Imre, Datatel CTO, Australia

It was great! Fruktorum is a very responsive company, always ready to help in the development process. Our final project is working perfectly! We already have plans to attract them to our next application. Thanks a lot, guys!

2019

Daniel Younger, Titus Surfacing CEO, USA

They did a great job developing our website. They did it even faster than we agreed. I want to note that the communication was also on top. In general, they greatly exceeded my expectations.

2021

Maykon Marcidelli, MDS ESL School, Japan

Great guys! Finishing a long and complex project with them and couldn't have accomplished it without them. Looking forward to working with them soon.

2021

Bjorn Beam, Beam Reach Ventures, Spain

Bringing my fragmented ideas to life in the most magnificent way. From their artwork, animation, and storyboard, this team knows what they are doing. Highly recommend!

2019

Kristina Sarelakos, Dice app, USA

I’ve been working with this team for around a year now and I’ve been really happy with their work. I look forward to continuing to work with them!

2017

Here are only some of our customers who have entrusted us with the production of their IT products. And this trust is based on our responsibility, punctuality and exactingness to ourselves.

