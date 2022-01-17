Quality code
Our high work standards come from our experience, proven mechanisms of projects development, constant monitoring from lead developers and work for big companies where managing high quality standards is a must
Modern technologies
Our team is always on the lookout for best practices and technologies available on market to ensure not only best quality of development, but also high security
Over 10 years of experience
All our specialists, management included, worked more than 10 years in IT companies on different positions and they are aware of many nuances that help with development and finding solution to any technological problem
No gray schemes
All work is put into papers and signed. When more work needed and changes required, additional agreements are signed
Quality support of your Project
During all period of collaboration we provide full support for your project on clear terms. Even at the beginning, when creating prototype, you will be able to see how your app will work.Also you will be able to test prototype yourself to make needed changes or additions.
You will be able to track development process with task tracker or just by checking released versions of the app.Besides that we provide free warranty and support of your app after release. You can always be sure in proper functioning of the developed project.